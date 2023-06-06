Malta ‘serious’ on Morocco’s autonomy plan on Sahara

Maltese Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade, Ian Borg, with Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita. PHOTO: COURTESY

Malta considers the autonomy plan presented by Morocco in 2007 as a serious and credible contribution to the UN-led political process aimed at advancing towards a definitive resolution of the Sahara question.

This stance was expressed by Maltese Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade, Ian Borg, on a working visit to the Kingdom, in a Joint Declaration adopted at the end of his talks in Rabat with Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita.

In the said Joint Declaration, Malta encourages all parties to demonstrate greater political will in favor of a definitive solution, and to re-engage in the UN’s efforts in a spirit of realism and compromise.

The Maltese minister also reiterated his country’s long-standing support for the UN-led process for a just, lasting and mutually acceptable political solution for the parties, the declaration said.

The two ministers agreed on the exclusivity of the UN in the political process and reaffirmed their support for UN Security Council Resolutions 2602 and 2654, which noted the role and responsibility of the parties in the search for a realistic, practical, lasting and mutually acceptable political solution.

Morocco is considered one of the biggest and most influential economies in Africa.

The country’s economy is currently ranked fifth in Africa, After Nigeria, Egypt, South Africa and Algeria.

Morocco is also renowned as a global tourist attraction, thanks to its proximity to Europe, with more than eight million tourists visiting the country in a year.

The country is located two hours plane ride from France and Spain and is in the frame as one of the hosts of the 2030 Fifa World Cup.

The cities of Casablanca, Rabat, Marrakech and Tangier are among the renowned tourism hotspots in the North African country.

