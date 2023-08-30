Mama Ida Odinga bails out Ohangla king Atommy Sifa

Mama Ida Odinga during her 73rd birthday party at Villa Rosa Kempinski in Nairobi on August 25, 2023. PHOTO | BONFACE BOGITA

Mama Ida Odinga, the wife of former prime Minister Raila Odinga has called on Kenyans to support local artists as a way of naturring their talents.

Her comments come in the wake of claims by some local musicians that Kenyans do not support them by buying and listening to their music.

Ms Odinga said Kenyan artists deserve to be supported.

Among musicians she wants to be accorded support is Ohangla star Tom Mboya Angaga popularly known as Atommy Sifa.

The musician visited mama Ida at her Nairobi office in Nairobi on August 30, 2023.

Sifa has been struggling to get back on his feet after his music career was paused when his band was dissolved more than a year ago.

He attributed rivalry within the entertainment industry for his miseries.

“All my musical instruments were stolen from a restaurant I operate in Karachuonyo in Homa Bay county. I could not continue with my music career because I have no instruments,” Sifa said during an earlier interview.

He has been reaching out to friends to seek help and get new instruments.

Among the people who have so far supported him is Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo who comes from Karachuonyo.

Ms Odinga compared the musician to an international superstar saying he has been in the limelight for years and his music can be accessed on different platforms.

She said Sifa would have been ranked as among the most valued musicians should he have been in other countries.

“Don’t look at him like the boy next door. He is an international artist,” she said.

Ms Odinga added “if it were in other countries other than Kenya, Atommy would be holding the positions of artists like the Jacksons.”

She called on Kenyans to promote the work of local artists.

During his visit to Ms Odinga, he was gifted with new drum sets.

As a sign of gratitude, the musician said he will sing a song to praise the wife of the opposition leader who asked the musicians to compose the song by December.

Sifa said he is ready to re-launch his music career after getting all the requirements he need.

He has created a Whatsapp group which he uses to raise funds.

Sifa has a target of raising at least Sh 800,000.

He has since managed to get some instruments from friends.

He told Nairobi News that he only lacks speakers, a power hamp and a mixer.

“I need a total of seven speakers which I can use in a concert. Anybody willing to support me is free to do so,” Mr Angaga said.

