Mama Ida Odinga’s spends time with David Osiany and family, KOT reacts





David Osiany, the former Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) in the Ministry of Trade, Industry, Investment, and his family celebrated the fifth birthday of his daughter over the weekend.

In attendance was Mama Ida Odinga, the wife of Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance’s leader, Raila Odinga.

Mr Osiany also shared the moments on social media with his followers on various social media platforms.

“Thanks Mama IdaOdinga for honoring us with your presence in our home as we celebrated the 5th birthday of #DuchessTabbyTeko. Such grandma love. Glad to have had great friends and family. #TabbyTekoTurns5,” said Mr Osiany.

His followers celebrated his daughter with him as many wished her long life and happiness.

“Happy birthday to the little princess,” said Albert Nyakundi.

“Happy birthday little one. Thank you Mama Ida for coming to strengthen you by words of wisdom,” added Donald Kibali.

“Happy birthday little one😍😍😍. I can see she enjoyed well well. You are exposing her to the world and moreso to the right people who can guide and mentor. Long live 😭,” opined Waithira mwari wa Morrison.

While Osiany received the warm wishes, it was evident that on Twitter, he especially turned off the comment section and only allowed those whom he tagged in the post to be able to comment.

This means that only Mama Ida would have been able to comment on his birthday post.

It could be possible that Mr Osiany especially turned off the Twitter comment section to keep off his critics and naysayers after he recently trended on the social media platform.

Nairobi News previously reported that this blogger, a former journalist, revealed he had been in a relationship with the politician in and out of the bedroom.

In response, Mr Osiany first warned the blogger against defaming him but when she would not stop, he sued her.

The blogger shared a screenshot of her email inbox, revealing that she had indeed been served with legal documents in light of her allegations. She emailed Mr Osiany’s lawyers, telling them to “please proceed and sue me. Thank you.”

Teko’s birthday is the first family public gathering by the Osiany family shared on social media since the allegations were revealed.

