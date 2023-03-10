Mama Kayai appeals to Ababu Namwamba not to forgot veteran artistes





Veteran actress Mary Khavere, of the Mama Kayai fame in the long-running Kenyan TV show Vitimbi, seems to be pointing an accusing finger at Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Sports and the Arts, Ababu Namwamba, for overlooking veteran artistes in the newly established Talanta Hela Council.

According to Mama Kayai, veteran artistes, like herself, should also be included to bring about diverse ideas.

“Mimi nilipata hio habari, nilifurahia kwa sababu ilianzishwa lakini ile kitu ilinishangaza ni kimoja, hivi vitu vunatakikana watu wachanganywe watu wa zamani na wa sasa. Maanake mahali popote wazee wakiwemo hakuna jambo linaweza haribika, wao watoe idea zao za kisasa na sisi tutoe za zamani,” Mama Kayai said.

”Na ambapo tukiwekwa pale wao wakiongea tunaweza warekebisha, ni ile tuu kusaidiana, nilifurahi kwa sababu Churchill na wengineo walichaguliwa lakini sisi artistes wa zamani, na tuko wengi, hakuna hata mmoja alipata hiyo chance,” she said.

The committees and council were announced through a gazette notice published on February 10, 2023.

The Creatives Technical Committee will be chaired by Daniel Ndambuki, better known by his stage name Churchill.

Members of the creatives committee are artiste Akinyi Odongo, Jimmi Gathu, Catherine Kamau, Esther Akoth (Akothee), Kizito Makhande, Azziad Nasenya, Rosemary Wahu Kagwi, Awadhi Salim, Awadhi, Douglas Kipkirui Langat, and Susan Ekasiba.

The creatives team will be in charge of the collection and distribution of royalties to all creatives, propose implementation frameworks for the National Creatives Economy Plan, manage the National Creatives Awards (Kenyan Grammys), deploy the digital space in talent search, identification, nurturing and exposure; establish a robust framework to monetise the creatives sector to expand employment opportunities and support Kenya’s

economic growth.

Speaking just days after his appointment as the chair of the newly established Creatives Technical Committee, Churchill said creativity in Kenya will now be recognised and the creatives will have money in their pockets.

Churchill also the committee will come up with a formula of sharing content with the world adding that the platform will mirror Netflix where Kenyans will pay some amount of money to watch Kenyan content.

