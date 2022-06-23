Mama Otis and Mama Ojoo collabo in the making





Kenyan skit maker Flaqo, best known by his stage name ‘Mama Otis’, has teased his fans at a collabo with Nigerian comedy superstar SamSpedy, best known for his stage character ‘Mama Ojoo’.

Flaqo made the announcement on Instagram with a photo showing him standing next to the Nigerian digital content creator. He captioned it with Kenyan and Nigerian flag emojis and tagged the Nigerian funnyman.

SamSpedy was quick to respond by saying, “We giving them hot,” followed by a fire emoji.

The news was well-received by the fans, who were quick encourage the two rib-crackers to release their joint skit soon.

The Nigerian artiste arrived in Kenya last week on a media tour and in pursuit of new content. Upon arrival in Nairobi, he revealed that he would be working on something with Flaqo.

“He reached out to me and we are going to work together and create something great and bring out something together,” said SamSpedy.

Flaqo is just making his return for a sabbatical, which he says he took to reflect on his mental health.

But from the look of things his fans won’t have to wait much longer for the freshest of his rib-tickling content.