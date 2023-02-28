‘Mama pima’ in court for violently robbing customer at her chang’aa den

Jane Njambi Muthoni and her co-accused at the Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

A chang’aa brewer who allegedly colluded with her friends to rob a customer of his phone before withdrawing Sh224,960 from his M-Pesa account in Buruburu, Nairobi is facing robbery with violence charges.

Jane Njambi Muthoni has been charged alongside Zakaria Mwangi and Elijah Kamande Kuria with robbing Godfrey Kithuku Maina on January 29, 2023 contrary to section 295 of the penal code as read with section 296 of the criminal procedure code.

On the day the incident happened, Mr Maina was going to his residence at City Carton in Buruburu when he decided to pass by M. Muthoni’s chang’aa den to quench his thirst.

After imbibing the liquor for hours, Mr Maina paid his bill using via mobile money account and Ms Muthoni saw the M-Pesa balance.

She allegedly called Mr Mwangi and Mr Kuria and told them to harass the complainant until he gave the pin for his M-Pesa account.

The two men allegedly descended on Mr Maina with crude weapons and forced him to disclose his M-Pesa pin.

They also ransacked his pockets and stole Sh700 leaving him unconscious outside the chang’aa den.

With his phone and pin number, they transferred some amount of money to Ms Muthoni before proceeding to Buruburu where they withdrew another amount.

They then moved from one estate to another withdrawing the money from Mr Maina’s account at various M-Pesa shops. In the process, Mr Maina lost Sh224, 960 in total.

Mr Maina was later taken to hospital for treatment before he reported the matter to the police and the three were subsequently arrested.

The accused denied the charges before Senior Resident Magistrate Lewis Gatheru of Makadara Law Courts and were released on a bond of Sh200,000 each with one surety of a similar amount. The case will be mentioned on March 14, 2023 before hearing starts on July 11, 2023.

