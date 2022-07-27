Man, 65, dies of ‘shock’ following threats by son





A man has reportedly died of shock after his son threatened to kill him at his home in Narok County.

Mr Julius Tumbes, 65, reportedly had differences with his son identified as Mr Mathew Leshoo, 22, which is said to have led to a violent altercation that attracted neighbors.

The said differences saw the son reported to have taken a bow and five arrows with the aim of shooting at his father but was stopped by locals.

“It was reported by Simon Murunga, a male adult, that Mr. Tumbes had differences with the son. During the altercations, his son was armed with a bow and five arrows aimed at his father with the aim of shooting him but was restrained by members of the public who disarmed and arrested him,” a police report seen by Nairobi News read in part.

The neighbors then went ahead and fought down the suspect and warned him to cease the threats.

Moments later, Mr Tumbes who is reported to have been shocked by the occurrences collapsed and was rushed to Transmara Sub County hospital in Kilgoris where he was pronounced dead.

Police officers rushed to the home of the deceased and arrested Mr Leshoo who is currently in custody.

The officers took the bow and five arrows which are now kept as exhibits.

Detectives now want Mr Leshoo charged with murder.