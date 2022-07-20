Man, 76, jailed for stealing from bank

James Kamau Mungai alias James John Mungeria in court for withdrawing Sh300000 from Absa bank property of Karen hospital PHOTO: Richard Munguti

A Magistrate court in Nairobi has handed down a-eight-years jail term to a 76-year old man whom he convicted for stealing money from a dead-mans’ account.

Joseph Kamau Mungai will thus remain behind bars until he is 84.

Mungai alias James John Mugeria admitted before Milimani law courts resident magistrate magistrate Ben Mark Ekhubi that he stole the money from Absa Bank, Yaya Centre Branch.

The account from which he stole the money from belonged to James John Mugeria, the deceased Chairman of Karen Hospital.

Mungai stole the money on July 13, 2022 when he presented himself to a bank teller as James John Mungeria.

After conviction, Mungai pleaded for mercy in his mitigation saying he is a sole bread winner for his dependants, including his grandchildren.

“I urge this court to forgive me and show mercy on me given that I am advanced in age. I have not wasted this courts time by admitting the case preferred against me,” Mzee Mungai mitigated.

He went on: “I have several grand children who solely depend on me for their upkeep. My separation from them will spell doom in their lives.”

While passing the sentence Ekhubi said the bank lost money through misrepresentation.

He noted that Mungai was advanced in age but was arrested when he went for a second bite into Mugeria’s account by seeking to withdraw Sh700,000.

For the offence of pretending to be Mugeria the grandpa was slapped with a jail term of two years without an option of fine.

Ekhubi said the grandpa’s tricks survived the first attempt when he managed to withdraw Sh300,000.

The magistrate directed all the sentences he imposed be served consecutively (one after the other).

For the two charges of personation Mungai will cool his heels at the prison remand home for 4years without an option of a fine.

He presented himself to Dan Mwaniki Maganda as James John Mungeria.

For theft of Sh300,000 he was condemned to pay a fine of Sh300,000 or serve 2years in default.

For attempting to steal Sh700,000 he was ordered to pay a fine of Sh300,000 or serve 2 years in prison in default.

Ekhubi said the sentences will serve as a lesson to those intending to plunge themselves into crime.

The magistrate gave the convict 14 days to appeal against the conviction and sentence.