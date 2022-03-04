Man accused of beating up mother in law

AbdulKarim Mohammed at the Kibera Law Courts where he was charged with assaulting his mother. PHOTO: Joseph Ndunda

A man who attempted to evict his step mother from his father’s house has been charged at Kibera law courts with assaulting and causing her actual bodily harm.

Abdulkarim Mohammed is accused of willfully and unlawfully assaulting Shuwekha Khamis Ali occasioning her actual bodily harms in South C estate, Nairobi on February 22.

On the fateful day, Mohammed returned after he’d dropped his father at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport for an overseas trip.

He allegedly ordered the complainant to pack and leave the house while demanding for the keys to the house as he also threatened to beat her up.

He reportedly got into the house and ordered her to pack her clothes and food and leave the house.

Mohammed allegedly grabbed her and slapped her severally while dragging her outside. She reportedly sustained injuries on her face and ribs.

She raised an alarm and members of the public intervened and rescued her.

She reported the matter to Akila police station and the suspect was arrested after investigations.

Mohammed denied the charges before senior resident magistrate Charles Mwaniki.

He was released on a cash bail of Sh10,000.

The case will be mentioned on March 17.