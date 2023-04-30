Man accused of killing wife, stashing body inside suitcase, to be charged with murder





A man accused of killing his wife in Ruiru before stashing her body inside a suitcase that he threw outside a rental apartment is set to face murder charges.

Nairobi News has established that Police are planning to arraign Mr Morris Njuguna for the murder of Ms Risper Ndunge in court on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

He will be arraigned alongside his cousin Mr Francis Chege, 32, who was found in possession of the deceased’s mobile phone. Mr Chege was arrested in Mukuyu, Murang’a County.

“He is currently in custody and has already recorded a statement, officers are finalizing investigations before they charge him with murder,”said a sleuth privy to the case who spoke in confidence.

Meanwhile, detectives are said to be contemplating making Mr Chege a state witness in the murder case after he claimed to have been the deceased’s phone by Mr Njuguna.

According to Mr Chege, the main suspect had promised to give him a mobile phone and when he was handed the phone he never thought that it belonged to the deceased and that she had already been killed.

This week the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) issued a statement saying after committing the heinous act, Mr Njuguna lied to his wife’s bosses that she had made a decision to quit her job.

He also said that they had plans of moving out of Kamakis and settle elsewhere.

They had stayed cohabited together in Ruiru for five months.

“On the morning the deceased was reporting missing, the suspect is said to have left the house and gone to work as usual. He informed his colleagues that the deceased had quit her job and they would be moving out of their house to an unspecified destination,” the DCI said.

In his statement to the police, Mr Njuguna said he questioned why his wife arrived home late on several occasions.

On this matter, the management of the premises where the couple worked explained that the nature of their work would not allow both of them to leave at the same time. To that effect, the man was supposed to arrive at work and also leave earlier than the girlfriend.

“However, due to the nature of their duties, the man would be the first to arrive home before 10pm, while the deceased would be dropped home later in the devil’s hours at around 3am,” the DCI said.

