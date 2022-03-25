Man accused of threatening to kill wife

Francis Muchai at the Kibera Law Courts where he was charged with threatening to kill his ex-wife. PHOTO: Joseph Ndunda

A man has been charged at Kibera law courts with threatening to kill his ex-wife.

Francis Muchai is accused of uttering words “leo nimekuja kukuua (I’ve come to kill you today).”He then threw a stick towards her.

He committed the offence in Mukarara sub location, in Dagoretti Nairobi on March 20, 2022.

Wangechi was washing clothes outside her house when the suspect arrived and allegedly uttered the words threatening to kill her and threw a rungu that broke her washing basin after she ducked.

He is said to have grabbed and threatened to assault her using his bare hands.

She screamed for help and her neighbours responded and rescued her.

Muchai went away allegedly threatening to kill Wangechi and burn the plot where she lives.

He denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Philip Mutua.

He was released on cash bail of Sh100, 000. The case will be mentioned on April 7.