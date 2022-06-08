Man arrested after beating his son to death for smoking bhang





Police have arrested a man who is suspected to have beaten his son to death for smoking bhang. Simon Mureithi Njeru, 39, is said to have fatally assaulted his 17-year-old son over the claims.

The mother of the deceased said she went to the house and found her son unconscious. She rushed him to Kerugoya Hospital where he was admitted, only to succumb to the injuries. The suspect is presently in police custody awaiting arraignment in court.

In another incident in Nakuru County, a 17-year-old boy succumbed to injuries inflicted on him by unknown people in Posta area. The teenager had been rescued by members of the public and rushed to Nakuru Level 5 Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

Police have since launched investigations into the incident to establish the motive of the attack. A blood stained stone was recovered at the scene.

In Kayole, Nairobi, two people were lynched and another one shot dead by police officers after they robbed a woman along Ruia bypass. The three, who are said to have been on a motorcycle, snatched the victim’s handbag and cellphone after hitting her with a stone on her head leaving her with two deep cuts.

The suspects, while trying to flee the scene, ended up in a ditch and were cornered by members of the public who lynched two of them. The third suspect, who managed to escape, was not as lucky after he bumped on police officers on patrol.

According to the police statement, the suspect defied orders to surrender and drew a pistol prompting the officers to gun him down. Two homemade pistols, five spent cartridges and an Equity Bank ATM card were recovered from the slain suspect.

The three bodies were moved to the City Mortuary for autopsy and identification.