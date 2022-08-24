Man arrested after burning the body of his lover whom he murdered





Police in Nyandarua on Wednesday arrested a man who is suspected to have burnt the body of his lover after he had allegedly murdered her.

According a police report, Mr Titus Nderitu Gichohi, is suspected to have put the body on fire after he allegedly ended her life in Aberdare Sub County, Nyandarua County.

Initially, detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) who were following up the matter, treated it as an abduction until the body was recovered.

“Analysis of the scenes indicate that the victim may have been murdered in her house and body moved to the secondary scene where the suspect burned it in an effort to destroy evidence,” the police report reads in part.

According to the police, Mr Nderitu allegedly ended the woman’s life in her house before he ferried it using her car (Toyota Cienta) of registration number KBU 412G to his six-bedroomed house in Mwihoko, Nyandarua County.

However, the officers tracked him down, smoking him out of his hideout in Kasarani, Nairobi County before he was taken to Ndaragwa Police Station. Detectives said the suspect will be arraigned in a Nyandarua court on murder charges.

“Both scenes were processed and the motor vehicle towed to Ndaragwa Police Station and the charred remains of the deceased removed to Nyahururu Hospital Mortuary awaiting an autopsy,” the report further reads.

Detectives investigating the matter said they recovered enough exhibits at the house of the deceased lead to the arrest of the suspect. According to the police, there were blood stains at the main door leading to the house and into the bathroom.

The officers said they were tipped off by the public after they sighted the victim’s motor vehicle and traced it to the suspect’s house.

“Following suspicion that the victim could be inside the house, police officers gained entry through a rear door and upon search they found the completely burnt remains of a human being which is suspected to be that of the missing woman,” the police said.

Also recovered at the scene was a half liter of petrol.