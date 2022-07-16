Man arrested with 93 mobile phones in Pipeline estate

The suspect who was arrested with 93 mobile phones in Nairobi's Pipeline estate. PHOTO | COURTESY

The suspect who was arrested with 93 mobile phones in Nairobi's Pipeline estate. PHOTO | COURTESY





Police officers in Nairobi on Friday night arrested a man who was in possession of 93 mobile phones. Brian Mutua Muema was arrested after the officers from Kware Police Station, Embakassi Sub-County raided a rental house within Pipeline estate.

The police believe the recovered phones were stolen from members of the public.

“The officers who were acting on intelligence from the members of the public recovered the assortment at a rented room in Pipeline area. The suspect however could not give a concrete explanation to justify the possession of the 93 phones,” the police said in a statement.

Police said the suspect, who is currently being held in custody at Kware Police Station, will be arraigned in court on Monday, July 18.

Detectives are also investigating the matter and while receiving complaints from members of the public who have lost their phones.