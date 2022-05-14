Man arrested with crude weapon facing charges of planning robbery





A man who was arrested with a Somali sword and a metal bar has been charged with plotting to commit a violent robbery.

Eugene Onchiri has been accused of having been found with the items in Kangemi, Nairobi in circumstances that indicated he intended to commit robbery with violence on May 11.

On the said day, police officers on patrol met a member of the public who informed them that he had witnessed a man being robbed.

The officers proceeded to the scene where they found four young men who took off upon seeing the officers but accused was not as lucky as police caught up with him.

Upon being searched, he was found with the sword and a metal bar. He was arrested and taken to Kabete police station where he was detained and the charges preferred against him after investigations.

The accused denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Derrick Kutto at the Kibera Law Courts and was freed on surety bond of Sh300,000 and an alternative cash bail of Sh200,000. The case will be mentioned on May 26.