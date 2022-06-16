Man beaten to death for failing to pay Sh2,000 bar bill





A man in Embu County was clobbered to death at a local pub after failing to pay Sh2,000 for the drinks he had consumed with his friend.

The incident, which happened on Monday night in Mikimbi Village, Manyatta Constituency, saw the victim, Tom Musyoki, 25, and his friend Munene Mbogo stripped naked and beaten with all manner of crude weapons at the bar after failing to settle their bills.

According to the family, the deceased recently graduated from Mount Kenya University with a Bachelor of Education Degree.

He died while receiving treatment at Kerugoya General Hospital where he was rushed to by family members and friends who came to their rescue. Mr Munene is in critical condition in the same hospital.

According to the mother, Jacinta Matheka, she was informed that her son was being beaten for declining to settle his bill. Together with neighbours she proceeded to the scene where she found the attackers demanding payment as they continued beating the duo in a backroom.

She said no amount of pleading moved the assailants. By the time she managed to raise the money, the were unconscious and lying in a pool of blood.

The two victims were rushed to Terri Hospital where they received first aid before being transferred to Kerugoya County Referral Hospital, where the deceased was pronounced dead on arrival.

The family is now crying for justice over the uncalled-for loss of life. The incident took place just less than 100 meters from Kangaru Police Post where it was reported.

The body of Musyoki was moved to Gakwegori Funeral Home in Embu. Police are yet to arrest any suspects.