Man bites off employer’s thumb after argument

Mohammed Noor Farah at the Milimani Law Courts. He was charged with assaulting his boss. PHOTO: Richard MUNGUTI

Mohammed Noor Farah at the Milimani Law Courts. He was charged with assaulting his boss. PHOTO: Richard MUNGUTI





A storekeeper accused of biting his boss’s thumb leading to its amputation has been paraded at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi.

The accused, Mohammed Noor Farah, was charged at the Milimani Law Courts with intentionally and unlawfully causing grievous harm to Allan Kadogo at Kista coffee Hotel along Banda street in Nairobi.

He is alleged to have committed the offence on June 16, 2022.

Milimani senior principal magistrate Bernard Ochoi heard that on the fateful day Kadogo, a manager at the hotel, argued with the accused over work-related modalities.

“They disagreed over who and how the items will be arranged in the store,” the court heard.

An altercation ensued and the accused reportedly hit Kadogo in the chest with his head sending him reeling to the ground.

He then followed him to the ground, reportedly grabbed his right hand, and bit off his thumb.

Court heard that Kadogo fled for his dear life while screaming and yelling and bleeding profusely from the anger bite.

Kadogo was rescued by other junior staff who rushed him to a nearby pharmacy for first aid while others fought off the accused.

Kadogo was later admitted to a city hospital where his thumb was amputated.

The accused was arrested and charged with causing grievous harm.

He was released on a Sh200,000 cash bail until August 8, 2022 when the court will fix dates for hearing of the case.