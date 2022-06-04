Man burns family food store for being served small portion of ugali by his wife





A 43-year-old father of three in Uasin Gishu County has admitted to charges of arson, claiming he acted the way he did to revenge against his wife who has developed a habit of serving him a small portion of ugali compared to what she serves to their children.

The accused, Michael Cheruiyot, caused laughter in court when he said he was forced to burn down the family food store to get back at his wife who has been giving him very little food.

He said despite him being the family’s sole breadwinner, for a long time he has not been enjoying the fruits of his labour since his wife has been giving him very little food despite their food store having enough food.

“I was forced to burn our food store due to the bad character of my wife who gives our children a lot of food. On the other hand, she starves me as the head of the family,” the man said in court.

The charge sheet stated that on May 30 at Ng’endelel village in Moiben Sub County within Uasin Gishu, willfully and unlawfully set fire on a food store valued at Sh 20,000, property of Jane Rotich Alice who is his wife.

Mr Cheruiyot who appeared before Eldoret Principal Magistrate pleaded guilty to the offence of arson contrary to section 352 of Penal Code.

The court however did not sentence him as the prosecution did not present in court certified copies of photos of the store which was razed down.

Prosecutor Patricia Kurui requested the court to allow her more time to get certified copies of the photos.

The case will be mentioned on June 13, 2022 to ascertain whether the prosecution would present in court certified copies of the burnt store.

