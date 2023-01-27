Man caught red-handedly stealing phone pleads guilty to theft charges





A man caught red-handedly stealing a mobile phone at a hotel in Kasarani, Nairobi, where he posed as a customer, is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to theft charges.

David Gakonyo Kariuki was charged at the Makadara Law Courts with stealing the phone on January 25, 2023, contrary to section 268 (1) of the penal code as read with section 275 of the criminal procedure code.

And he admitted the charges before Chief Magistrate Francis Kyambia.

Mr. Kariuki was accused of stealing the phone belonging to Tabitha Mwangangi at Wote Hotel along Obama Road in Kasarani while posing as a customer. The phone is worth Sh12,500.

The court heard that Ms. Mwangangi was at the hotel with her sister, helping their mother serve customers when Mr. Kariuki walked in and asked for their mother, who had stepped out.

They left Mr. Kariuki inside the hotel to serve outside customers, leaving behind their phones.

Mr. Kariuki had given the excuse that the sun was too hot and he needed to rest and did not order anything before the two left him.

A few minutes later, they heard members of the public shouting “thief” as they chased after a man along Obama Road.

When they went closer to where the members of the public were holding him, they realized it was Mr. Kariuki, who they had left inside their hotel.

They also found out that the accused person had been found with Ms. Mwangangi’s phone. The phone was recovered from his pocket. He had been spotted stealing the phone by the members of the public, who raised the alarm while pursuing him.

He was handed over to officers at the Mwiki Police Station, where he was detained.

Mr. Kariuki admitted the facts of the case as read out in court by prosecution counsel and pleaded to be pardoned.

Mr. Kyambia remanded him in custody and ordered a probation report.

The social inquiry report will be tabled in court on February 9, 2023 when the suspect is expected to be sentenced.

