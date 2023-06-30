Man caught vandalising barriers at Nairobi Expressway charged





A 22-year-old man who was caught red-handedly by the police while cutting barriers to access the Nairobi Expressway near the Cabanas matatu stage in Nairobi pleaded guilty to charges of sabotage contrary to section 343 of the penal code.

Sam Abong’o was charged with willfully and unlawfully cutting the welded barriers belonging to Moja Expressway with the intent to access the highway on June 26.

The barriers have been erected to prevent pedestrians from crossing the highway at undesignated crossing points, and Mr Abong’o was found removing them.

Police officers guarding the expressway received information that there was a suspect cutting the barriers to access the highway. They proceeded to the scene where they found him using a handsaw to cut the rails and arrested him.

Mr Abong’o was escorted to Embakasi police station, where investigations were conducted before he was charged.

He admitted the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Gerald Mutunga of the Makadara Law Courts.

The accused person will be remanded in custody until August 1, 2023, when the prosecution will lay out its case against him before he is convicted and sentenced.

Moja Expressway’s senior security official was listed as a witness against the accused person alongside the two police officers who arrested him and their colleague who investigated the case but they will not testify since the accused pleaded guilty.

Mr Abongo had previously been arrested inside the expressway and pardoned and released with a warning.

