Man charged with conning lab technicians

Nick Omondi at the Milimani Law Courts where he was charged with fraud. PHOTO: Richard Manguti

A former employee of the Kenya Medical Laboratory Technicians and Technologists Board (KMLTTB) has been charged with conning medical laboratory technicians across the country and issuing them with fake practicing certificates for the last 6years.

Nick Otieno Odondi who was arraigned at the Milimani law courts Nairobi is alleged to have committed the offences through pretences he was an officer employed by KMLTTB.

“You are charged that on diverse dates between January 1 2016 and February 28 2022 within the Republic of Kenya jointly with others not before the court with intent to defraud, falsely presented yourself as an officer of the Kenya Medical Laboratory Technicians and Technologists Board (KMLTTB) a fact you knew to be false,” the accused was informed.

In count two, Nick is alleged to have used fraudulent tricks to induce Medical Laboratory Technicians and Technologists across the country to send money to his M-pesa account No. 0729308703 held at Safaricom Kenya limited, by falsely pretending that he was in a position to register them with the Kenya Medical Laboratory and Technologists Board (KMLTTB).

Nick, a former employee of the board is also charged with obtaining Ksh500,000 from Medical Laboratory technicians and technologists around the country pretending he was in a position to register them with the Kenya medical laboratory technicians and technologists Board (KMLTTB), a fact he knew to be false.

The prosecution says KMLTTB board in 2015 realized that one of its employees Nick Odondi had been extorting money from Laboratory technicians across the country and issuing them with fake practicing certificates without sitting for qualification exams.

Consequently, the board terminated his employment in the year 2015.

“Despite being terminated he continued to obtain money from the Laboratory technicians through pretenses that he was still an employee of the board and registered them without sitting for the board exam which is mandatory before being allowed to practice,” the prosecution claims.

He pleaded not guilty before the chief magistrate Wendy Micheni then released on a cash bail of Ksh 100,000