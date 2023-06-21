Man charged with Sh1.7 million fraud





A man has been charged with defrauding a city businessman of over Sh1.7million while alleging he had won a lucrative tender to export anti-snake venom to South Sudan.

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) through state prosecutor Anderson Gikunda told chief magistrate Lucas Onyina that Nicholas Ndunda Kilungya who hails from Machakos County denied he fraudulently pocked the colossal sum.

Kilungya faced a charge of conspiracy to defraud contrary to Section 317 of the Penal Code.

The facts of the charge were that on diverse dates between February 5 and March 1, 2023 within Nairobi jointly with others, conspired to defraud Felix Munyao Kikanga the huge amount.

Onyina heard Kilungya obtained Sh1,731,800 pretending he had won a tender for the export of anti-snake venom to South Sudan.

The charge further stated Kilungya knew very well he was cheating Kikanga.

Kilungya applied to be released on bond saying he is not a flight risk.

Onyina freed the suspect on a bond of Sh 300,000 with an alternative cash bail of Ksh 200,000.

The magistrate directed the accused to abide by the bail terms and that he risked being locked up should he interfere with witnesses.

The court further directed the prosecution to supply the accused with copies of the witness statements.

Onyina fixed the case for pre-trial directions within two weeks.

