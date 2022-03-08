Man charged with stealing from employer

Martin Muriungi at Kibera law courts where he was charged with stealing from his employer. PHOTO: Joseph Ndunda

Martin Muriungi at Kibera law courts where he was charged with stealing from his employer. PHOTO: Joseph Ndunda





A man who allegedly transferred Sh4.9 million from his employer’s account to his has been charged with stealing by servant at the Kibera Law courts.

Martin Muriungi is accused of stealing Sh4, 955,045 from Direct Pay Limited where he worked as a customer care officer.

He is suspected of stealing the money which came to his possession by virtue of his employment on diverse dates between February 20 and August 26, 2021 at the company’s offices in Nairobi.

The company did an audit of its systems in September last year and discovered that Muriungi performed alleged suspicious activities.

The internal auditor discovered that Muriungi allegedly transferred cash from dozens of accounts to himself before resigning from the company.

The matter was reported to the management and subsequently to police and investigations were done before Muriungi was arrested and charged.

He denied the charges before senior resident magistrate Charles Mwaniki.

Through lawyer Mukundi Gitau, Muriungi appealed for leniency claiming he is jobless and that was his first employment and the case could ruin his career.

The suspect was released on a bond of Sh1 million and alternative cash bail of Sh500, 000. He had prayed for a Sh200, 000 bond.

The case will be mentioned on March 14.