Man charged with stealing his employer’s two dogs

Godfrey Ngwene when he was arraigned before at the Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

A man who allegedly stole his employer’s two dogs he was assigned to feed and take for a walk in Makongeni estate in Nairobi has been charged with theft.

Godfrey Okinyi Ngwene was on Friday arraigned before the Makadara Law Courts to answer to charges of stealing the two dogs – a German Shepherd and a Chihuahua belonging to Moses Omondi, both worth approximately Sh70, 000 on December 11, 2022.

The accused person had been assigned to feed the dogs as usual before taking them for a walk along the railway line in Makongeni estate but he disappeared with the dogs.

The matter was reported at Kaloleni Police Station the following day.

Mr Ngwene, who went into hiding, resurfaced after one month unaware the matter had been reported to the police. He arrested and locked up at Makongeni Police Station before he was arraigned in court.

The accused denied the charges before Senior Resident Magistrate Mercy Malingu and was released on a cash bail of Sh30,000. The case will be mentioned on February 14, 2023 before hearing starts on April 13, 2023.

