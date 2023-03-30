Man charged with stealing Sh849,000 and phone after drugging restaurant patron





A man who allegedly drugged a patron at a restaurant in Kasarani, Nairobi before withdrawing Sh849,000 from his three bank accounts after stealing his phone has been charged in court.

Mr Bosco Mungai Njiraini is facing charges of administering a stupefying substance on Mr Fredrick Sang in order to steal from him.

In a second count, Mr Njiraini is accused of stealing the money and a mobile phone worth Sh250,000 on from Mr Sang contrary to section 268 as read with section 275 of the penal code after allegedly drugging him on March 12, 2023.

He is also facing a charge of conspiracy to commit a felony in contravention of section 393 of the penal code after colluding with others at large to steal the items from Mr. Sang.

One of Mr Njiraini’s accomplices was charged with similar offences on Monday last week. Mr Sang was enjoying drinks at a restaurant with friends when he was joined by a familiar woman.

Also read: Maxine Wahome gets bail – Judge warns against interference with witnesses

After drinking for a while, Mr Sang left the restaurant with the woman after she requested him to drop her at her residence in Thome estate within Kasarani.

The complainant later woke up the next day and found himself alone inside his car parked at a petrol station in the estate. The woman had vanished.

His two phones, a national ID and two ATM cards were also missing. Later on, he was informed by his colleagues that his phones were on but calls were going unanswered.

He obtained bank statements and discovered that Sh849,000 had been withdrawn from his bank accounts. The cash was transferred to different mobile phone numbers via M-Pesa.

Also read: Man in court for threatening to chop his mother into small pieces

Mr Sang later sought treatment at a clinic where medics told him that his drinks had been spiked.

He then reported the matter at Kasarani Police Station and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations took over the investigations.

The woman in question was later traced, arrested, charged in court and granted a bond of Sh1 million.

Mr Njiraini denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Agnes Mwangi of Makadara Law Courts and was released on a bond of Sh500,000.

The case will be mentioned on April 26, 2023 when it will be consolidated with that of Mr Njiraini’s accomplice, before hearing starts on September 26, 2023.

Also read: Man in court for robbing bar maid at his wife’s pub