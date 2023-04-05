Man charged with theft from ‘girlfriend’s’ Mpesa account





A 26- year- old man charged with transferring Sh65, 000 from his lover’s Mpesa account to himself has denied the charges and claimed the case was reported to the police after he sought to end the relationship with her.

John Mani Dak is accused of stealing money from Koang Deng in Kasarani Sub County, Nairobi, on December 31, last year, contrary to section 268 as read with section 275 of the penal code.

But he claimed that Deng reported the matter to the police after he told her he did not want anything to do with her since she is married.

The two were in an intimate relationship, and Ms Deng had given one of her mobile phones to Mr Dak before sharing her Mpesa PIN with him when their affair was blossoming.

She then received money from her husband, who works in the US before Sh65,000 was withdrawn under unclear circumstances on December 31 last year.

She reported the case the following day, and police began investigating the matter.

Later on March 22, another amount was transferred to another phone number.

After enquiring from Safaricom Limited, she discovered that the money was transferred to two other people before it was allegedly sent to Mr Dak. She reported to the police again.

Mr Dak was then traced and arrested by the police. He denied the charges before Senior Resident Magistrate Mercy Malingu of Makadara Law Courts and sought for lenient bail and bond terms.

The suspect told the court that the police confiscated his phone immediately after arresting him and he was not allowed to conduct his family to inform them of his predicament.

He sought to be escorted back to the Kasarani police station to report the matter to the officer in charge of the station to claim back his phone.

But the prosecution told the court that the police kept the phone because it is an exhibit in the case.

Mr Dak was released on a cash bail of Sh40,000.

He will have to avail a contact person who will guarantee his attendance to the court for trial.

The case will be mentioned on May 15 before hearing starts on August 7.

