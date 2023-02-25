Man charged with theft of motor vehicle parts at government yard

Nicholas Mulinge when he was arraigned at the Makadara Law Courts in Nairob. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

A 40-year-old man, who was allegedly caught red-handed stealing motor vehicle parts at a government yard in Industrial Area, Nairobi has been charged with theft and handling stolen property.

Mr Nicholas Wambua Mulinge is accused of stealing assorted motor vehicle parts at the Ministry of Roads and transport mechanical Division yard on February 23, 2023. The spares, valued at Sh53,095, had been listed for sale and were awaiting an auction.

Mr Mulinge has also been charged with handling stolen property contrary to section 322 (1) (2) of the penal code after he was allegedly found with some of the spare parts he had stolen.

Mr Mulinge is also accused of dishonestly retaining the items in the course of stealing them knowing or having reasons to believe them to be stolen goods.

The accused person was cornered by private security guards manning the yard while stealing the items at night. The guards informed a manager who directed them to detain Mr Mulinge.

The matter was later reported to the Industrial Area Police Station and police officers visited the yard where they arrested Mr Mulinge and recovered some of the items he had allegedly stolen.

Mr Mulinge denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Mary Njagi of Makadara Law Courts. He was released on a bond of Sh50,000 and a surety of a like sum and an alternative cash bail of Sh40,000. The case will be mentioned on May 9, 2023 before hearing starts on September 5, 2023.

