Man commits suicide using his underwear inside police station





A man who had been arrested for allegedly threatening to kill his wife on the night of Thursday, October 27, 2022 committed suicide using his underwear lace.

Mr Musyoka Kathukia, 25, who was being held at Makongeni Police Station within Makadara Sub County, committed suicide and was found the following morning by police officers who had served him food.

“It was reported by Mr James Wanjohi and Ms Christine Kanini that they had proceeded to the cells to provide breakfast for the inmates when they found that a prisoner charged for threatening to kill his wife had committed suicide using his underwear lace. His body was hanging from the cell’s window grills,” the report read in part.

Also read: Four interesting facts about late Angela Chibalonza’s teen daughter, Wonder

Police said the deceased was fond of threatening to kill his wife, which led to his arrest.

Mr Kathukia had earlier informed his fellow inmates that he would do all it took to ensure that he did not appear in court.

Little did they know that he would wait for them to sleep before he took his own life.

“The scene was photographed and the body was taken to the city mortuary,” the report read in part.

Also read: Why Nameless hasn’t given Wahu a push gift, she responds – Exclusive

Meanwhile, police are yet to arrest five foreigners who were suspected victims of human trafficking and who escaped from lawful custody.

Police said they noticed the Eritreans were missing in the Embakasi police cell during meal time.

In a police report seen by the Nairobi News, Ms Emily Obonyo, in charge of the report office, said five Eritrean nationals who were victims of human trafficking had escaped.

“She reported together with report office personnel Mr Joseph Kilipo and Ms Olga Munyoro that they had noticed five Eritrean nationals who were victims of human trafficking were missing during feeding of prisoners,” the police report filed at the station read in part.

Also read: TikTok stars: Meet Mummie Francie, the clapback queen

The five had excused themselves and headed to the bathroom, and the officers believed they were taking a shower only for them to take too long.

It is then that Mr Kilipo, who was on duty, decided to go and find out their whereabouts, and when he did not get them both at the sun-basking area, he raised the alarm.

Also, read our top stories today:

President Ruto restores punctuality, no time wastage

New Ride: Boni Khalwale gifts himself Sh8 million machine – Video

Exclusive: Inside the spellbinding relationship between Nameless and daughter, Tumiso

Gone too soon: 5 Famous Kenyan TikTokers who have died in 2022