Man demands cash from KCB Bank, threatens terror attack

Customers queue for service at the Kenya Commercial Bank Moi Avenue branch in Nairobi. PHOTO | FILE

Police are holding a man who walked into KCB Utawala Branch banking hall demanding a ransom of Sh18 Million in lieu of ‘Terror Attack’ within the vicinity.

With an envelope in his hands, Mr Joseph Njoroge Wainaina, a 25-years old rider, walked into the bank’s branch manager’s office on April 26.

The envelope, the branch’s service manager Carolyne Mwimbi realized, was no ordinary but only sealed the shocking message.

He said the envelope had loan application forms.

But on opening, it was a 48-paged exercise book.

Upon opening the first page, police records indicate, it was titled “Terror Attack”.

Subsequent pages bore a message demanding the bank to give out Sh18 Million and deposit the same near street house at Benedicta area. Failure to which, the message warned, seven high explosive bombs would be detonated at Magunas supermarket which is about one and half kilometers from the bank.

Further, the message cautioned the bank not to report to any security agency or media. The defiant bank manager informed the police officers who were guarding the bank about the threats.

Booked under OB number OB26/26/04/2022, the brazen move left the bankers shocked.

“The supermarket was evacuated and a thorough search was conducted. Nothing was detected,” the OB read.

The suspect and his exercise book have been handed over to Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU) for further investigation as police continue to comb the area.

In March, several Western embassies in Nairobi warned their citizens in Kenya about a possible terror attack in the city. The US, French, German and Dutch embassies issued advisories urging their nationals to avoid public places.