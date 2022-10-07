Man denies robbery with violence charges, claims he only snatched phones





A man who allegedly robbed a motorist and a pedestrian of their mobile phones while armed with a knife is facing robbery with violence charges.

The accused, Elkana Mwendo Muinde, has been charged with robbing Doreen Kiende of her mobile phone worth Sh28,000 at Total Petrol station near Survey area along Thika Super Highway in Ruaraka Sub county, Nairobi on October 3.

But when he arraigned before the Makadara Law Courts, the accused denied the charges, saying he only snatched the phones.

The court heard how Muinde was armed with a knife during the alleged robbery and threatened actual violence on Ms Kiennde.

Muinde is facing a second count of robbery with violence where he is accused of robbing Japheth Kimuyu Mutunga of his mobile phone – a Samsung AO35S valued at Sh28,000.

The suspect is alleged to have committed the offence while armed with a knife and threatened to use violence against Mutunga during the incident that happened along Juja Road in Starehe sub county on the same day.

The accused is facing an alternative charge of handling stolen property where he is accused of dishonestly receiving or retaining the two mobile phones knowing them or having reasons to believe they were stolen property.

Mr Muinde was arrested by traffic police officers who pursued him after he allegedly robbed Mr Mutunga.

In the first incident, Mr Muinde, who was a pillion passenger on a motorbike, found Ms Kiende having parked near the fuel station and allegedly robbed her of her phone before the motorbike sped off.

A few minutes later, he allegedly robbed Mr Mutunga along Juja Road near Pangani and was arrested while fleeing in foot after his accomplices sped off on a motorcycle. He was escorted to Pangani Police Station with both phones.

Ms Kiende proceeded to a nearby Safaricom customer care centre to replace the SIM card. Before replacing the card, the customer service personnel called her number and the call was received by an officer at Pangani Police Station where Mr Muinde was being held.

The prosecution told the court that there were more complainants who Mr Muinde allegedly robbed and investigations are ongoing. The suspect was released on a bond of Sh300,000 without an option of a cash bail. The case will be mentioned on November 1 before hearing.