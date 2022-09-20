Man dies mysteriously inside Nairobi lodging





A man died inside a lodging in Kamukunji area on Monday night. The deceased, Mr Peter Nyaga, 52, had booked a room in the lodging where he spent the night but failed to wake up the next morning.

It is then that the management of the, lodging located along Duruma Road in Nairobi County, decided to establish why the client had stayed in his room for more than 15 hours without coming out.

“It was reported by Boniface Kariuko, a manager at KAP Guest House situated at Duruma Road that yesterday at 9:35PM the deceased picked a room where he spent the night. He then went to check the room whether it was vacant and found it locked from inside,” the police said in report filed Kamukunji Police Station.

Mr Kariuko then went ahead and tried to knock on the door severally but there was no response. He then peeped through an opening on the door and saw Mr Nyaga lying on the bed.

He reported the matter at Kamukunji Police Station. Police officers and detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) visited and processed the scene. The body was later taken to City Mortuary.

Meanwhile, police officers are investigating the death of a woman who died just a few minutes after complaining of a stomach ache and ulcers. Ms Stella Njoki, 25, died while sleeping on a bed at Elox Medical Center in Kawangware.

Mr Nelson Midega, who reported the matter to the police and who is a nurse, said the deceased who is his neighbor complained of severe peptic ulcers. She was rushed to the facility where she was pronounced dead on arrival.