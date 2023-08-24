Man falls to his death from Kahawa West building





Police in Nairobi County are investigating an incident involving the death of a man who fell from the first floor of a building in Kahawa West.

According to a police report seen by Nairobi News, Mr Isaac Njuguna, 37, died after he fell off an apartment on Wednesday night.

He is reported to have sustained serious injuries on the head and back and was rushed to hospital, where he pronounced him dead on arrival.

His body was taken to a local morgue awaiting postmortem as detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) commenced investigations.

Meanwhile, a minor died after she was electrocuted inside a toilet in Kibra slums, Nairobi County.

The six-year-old girl passed had gone to the toilet when she touched the iron sheet walls of the structure. Little did she know that it was connected to a naked wire and she was electrocuted in the process.

The minor wailed for help after being electrocuted and her elder sister alerted neighbours as she rushed to find out what was happening.

According to the police, the minor’s elder sister tried to help her but she was also electrocuted in the process. She was saved by neighbours and whisked to safety. The body of the deceased was taken to the City Mortuary.

Kilimani Sub-County police boss Moss Ndiiwa said investigations into the incident have been launched.

“We have always asked Kenyans to follow due process when applying to be supplied with electricity. Such a death was caused by carelessness and lack of following protocol,” said Mr Ndiiwa.

This comes in the wake of a crackdown on vandals by the Kenya Power Company and law enforcement agencies in the country.

