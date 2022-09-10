Man who failed to pay Sh3,200 bill for food and beer fined Sh10,000





A man who failed to pay a bill of Sh3,200 after wining and dining in a Nairobi hotel will serve a three months’ jail term if he fails to pay a fine of Sh10,000.

Mr Patrick Owino was handed the sentence by Senior Resident Magistrate William Tullen of the Kibera Law Courts after he pleaded guilty to charges of obtaining credit by false pretenses with intent to defraud.

During the an incident that happened on September 1 at the Impala Hotel in Westlands, Nairobi, Mr Owino consumed food and alcoholic drinks valued at Sh3,200 while pretending to be in a position to pay knowing the same to be false.

The court heard that Mr Owino went to the hotel and ordered a plate of chips and a bottle of White Cap lager at around 10am. He went on to take nine additional beers.

Around 3pm, the waiter who was serving him requested him to pay before she left at the end of her shift but Mr Owino told the waitress that he was waiting for his brother who had his belongings, including his phone and car. He gave the waitress his brother’s phone number which she called only to find it switched off.

Mr Owino then attempted to seek help from the other customers but did not get any. The hotel’s management called the police who arrested him.

In mitigation, Mr Owino claimed that he had paid part of the bill but could not prove the claims after Tullen asked him for evidence of payment.