Man forgives police lover who shot him

Police have released a female cop who is reported to have shot and fatally injured her lover inside a lodging in Migori.

The incident is said to have happened when the lovers were leaving an entertainment joint.

Ms Hellen Nkuwan Lochuch, a detective attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) was released after the victim Mr Chacha Mutatiro withdrew the case and taking an oath to that effect.

A police follow-up report filed at Kehancha police station in Migori county revealed that Ms Nkuwan was arraigned in court on Monday and was set to be charged with unlawful wounding contrary to section 237(a) of the penal code.

“The Complainant one Chacha Mutatiro Chacha withdrew the case after taking an oath. Hence the case was withdrawn under section 204,” it further read.

The officer was arrested at Mother and Child hospital in Kehancha where she’d rushed him for treatment.

Police say the duo differed after enjoying drinks at a local joint in Kehacha.