Man in case that cost Shaffie Weru, DJ Joe Mfalme their jobs convicted





An ICT expert who threw a 20-year-old woman he had met on Facebook from the 12th floor to the 9th floor in Nairobi has been convicted.

Milimani Senior Principal magistrate Esther Kimilu convicted Moses Gatama Njoroge of causing grievous harm.

While convicting the accused person, Kimilu said that the victim suffered serious injuries.

In 2021, Radio Africa Group’s Homeboyz Radio sacked three morning show hosts who demeaned the woman who was thrown off the building for turning down the sexual advances.

The three were Shaffie Weru, Joseph Munoru (DJ Joe Mfalme) and Neville Musya.

More to follow…