Man in court for assaulting Eric Omondi’s ex-girlfriend





A court has barred the man accused of battering Eric Omondi’s ex-girlfriend Chantal Grazioli from communicating or moving near her.

The man, namely Nicola Traldi, appeared before Kiambu court after surrendering himself to the police in relation to accusations he’d assaulted Grazioli last week.

He was handed temporary freedom awaiting determination of the case in which he is accused of causing severe bodily harm to Grazioli, who incidentally is her girlfriend.

The case comes a few days after Omondi, a popular and controversial comedian, claimed on his socials that Traldi had assaulted Chantal.

The comedian shared photos and a video on his Instagram which appeared to show a distressed Chantal limping with a wound on her hands and face. She was bleeding.

An angered Eric Omondi called out his ex-girlfriend’s partner, accusing him of causing the injuries.

“Any man who puts his hands on a woman is a coward. Nicola Traldi is a coward. He is weak and insecure. A man’s strength is fully shown when he protects a woman and not when he puts his hands on her. This is unacceptable and he will face the full wrath of the law,” remarked the comedian.

“He will serve as an example to all uncouth, uncivilized and primitive men who physically assault women to feel they are strong,”

Traldi has denied assaulting her girlfriend.

“I have been framed for something I would never do. Unspeakable. It’s a sad day. I would never lay my hands on a lady. I’m a father of two daughters. The truth shall come out. Everyone who knows me knows am incapable of such a thing. My mum taught me well,” he said.

Omondi and Chantal parted ways in 2019 after dating for 4 years, shortly after which Chantal introduced her new catch on social media with the caption ‘My Happy Place’ with love emojis.

For weeks, she had been vacationing with an unidentified man who she had kept hidden for a long time, up until now that she has exposed him for allegedly assaulting her.