Man in court for assaulting hotel owner over Sh150 bill





A casual labourer who allegedly assaulted a hotel owner after disagreeing over a Sh150 bill has been charged with assault and causing bodily harm.

George Kimani is accused of assaulting Jerusha Kiende at her hotel in Mwiki within Kasarani in Nairobi on January 14, 2023.

Mr Kimani had gone to Ms Kiende’s hotel and ordered for ugali and matumbo worth Sh150 which he was served.

After finishing the meal, Mr Kimani got up and walked out of the premises. When a waiter asked him to pay up he responded by saying the meal was not worth paying for.

It is the that an argument ensued between them and Ms Kiende, who was outside, intervened telling Mr Kimani to pay her for the food. Instead he turned violent and knocked Ms Kiende unconscious with a punch.

The hotel owner was rushed to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital where she was treated before reporting the matter to the police leading to Mr Kimani’s arrest.

Mr Kimani denied the charges when he appeared before Principal Magistrate Lewis Gatheru of Makadara Law Courts.

He was released on a cash bail of Sh10,000 with the case set for mentioning on March 17, 2023 before hearing starts on August 8, 2023.

