Man in court for fighting his uncle over food

Peter Mirii Wambui when he appeared before the Kibera Law Courts. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

A man who allegedly confronted his uncle for eating from a sufuria is facing charges of creating a disturbance.

Mr Peter Mirii Wambui is accused of causing a breach of peace by shouting on August 7, 2022 along Ndwaru road in Dagoretti, Nairobi.

He is accused of committing the offence jointly with his uncle David Nduati Ndung’u with whom they fought in the presence of his grandmother Rahab Njoki Mirii and other relatives, before threatening to kill them all.

Thereafter, Mr Ndung’u escaped and has not been arrested.

On the material day, Mr Ndung’u is reported to have arrived at his mother’s house where he found his his nephew, the accused.

Mr Ndung’u then started eating from a sufuria but was confronted by the accused person.

A fight broke out between the two and when Ms Mirii attempted to intervened, the accused punched and knocked her down.

It took the efforts of relatives, who were called by Ms Mirii’s daughter, to separate the two fighting men.

Mr Wambui then retreated to his room and returned with three bullets threatening to kill everyone present.

The Kibera Law Courts, where Mr Wambui was arraigned, heard how the accused uttered the words “nitawamalinza wote” before throwing a bullet at them.

Police were called in and Mr Wambui was arrested and the three bullets recovered. The accused admitted the charges before Chief Magistrate Ann Mwangi and was remanded in police custody awaiting presentation of the bullets in court as exhibits.

The accused could also face charges of unlawful possession of ammunition contrary to Firearms Licensing and Control Act. The case will be mentioned on August 11, 2022.