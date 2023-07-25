Man in court for groping policewoman’s buttocks in public

Timothy Mulei when he was arraigned before the Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

A Nairobi man who allegedly groped a traffic police officer’s behinds in public has been charged with committing an indecent act with an adult contrary to section 11 (a) of the sexual offences Act (SOA) of 2006.

Mr Timothy Mule is accused of touching the police officer’s buttocks as she controlled traffic at the Roasters Roundabout along the Thika Superhighway on July 21, 2023 without her consent.

The suspect is also facing another count of offensive for touching and shaking the police woman’s buttocks with intent to provoke a breach of peace conduct contrary to section 94 (1) of the penal code.

The police officer attached to Kasarani Police Station was in the company of her colleagues when Mr Mulei, who was walking along the road with his friends, allegedly grabbed her behinds as she directed motorists using the highway.

Some pedestrians who witnessed the incident walked past the police officer while laughing at her and the accused person started walking away. However, the complainant’s colleagues, who had seen him committing the offence, gave chase and arrested him.

He was escorted to Kasarani Police Station where he was booked in. Mr Mulei denied the charges before Chief Magistrate Francis Kyambia of the Makadara Law Courts and was released on a bond of Sh100,000 and an alternative cash bail of Sh80,000.

The case will be mentioned on September 14, 2023 before hearing starts on January 24, 2024. The complainant and her two colleagues are listed as the only witnesses in the case.

Last month, a 24-year-old boda boda rider who allegedly groped a woman’s buttocks in public without her consent was charged with committing an indecent act with an adult contrary to section 11 (a) of sexual offences Act (SOA) of 2006.

Mr Maxwell Kariuki Wanjohi was charged with intentionally touching the complainant’s buttocks against her will in Kasarani sub county within Nairobi on June 23, 2023.

He denied the charges at the Makadara Law Courts and was granted a bond of Sh200,000 with one surety of a similar amount. The case is still pending in court.

