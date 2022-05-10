Man in court for insulting elderly father, stealing mother’s phone

Michael Njenga when he appeared before the Kibera Law Courts. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

Michael Njenga when he appeared before the Kibera Law Courts. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA





A 38-years-old man has been charged in court with insulting his father and stealing his mother’s mobile phone.

Michael Njenga is accused of hurling unprintable words at his ageing father, accusing him of failing to plan for his sunset years.

He is also accused of creating disturbance in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace.

The incident happened at Mangorofani estate in Langata, Nairobi on December 24, 2022.

Mr Njenga, who lives with his parents, is also accused of stealing his mother’s mobile phone worth Sh1,500 on March 27, 2022.

After stealing the phone, the accused is said to have denied knowing the gadget’s whereabouts.

The suspect denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Derrick Kutto at the Kibera Law Courts.

He claimed the charges are meant to intimidate and stop him from following up a case he reported at a police station.

The accused was released on a bond of Sh100,000 and an alternative cash bail of Sh50,000. The case will be mentioned on May 26, 2022.