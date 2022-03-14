Man in court for touching woman’s buttocks

Ramadhan Joseph at the Milimani Law Courts. He was charged with inappropriately touching a lady. PHOTO: Dennis Onsongo

Ramadhan Joseph at the Milimani Law Courts. He was charged with inappropriately touching a lady. PHOTO: Dennis Onsongo





A man has been charged at a Nairobi court with touching the buttocks of a woman without her consent.

According to the court charge sheet, the suspect namely Ramadhan Johnson inappropriately touched Makena Sara Ngari with his bare hands against her will.

The incident occurred along Murang’a road on March 10.

He appeared before Milimani Chief Magistrate Wendy Kagendo Micheni.

“You are charged with committing an indecent act with an adult contrary to section 11(A) of the sexual offenses Act no.3 of 2006,” the charge sheet reads in part.

Clad in a red t-shirt, Ramadhan who appeared composed in court, denied the charges and was released on a bond of Ksh 300,000 or an alternative Kshs. 150,000 cash bail.

The matter will be mentioned on March 28.