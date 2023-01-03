Man in police custody after being caught defiling 7-year-old girl in a bush





Police in Kisii County are detaining a man who was allegedly found defiling a minor in a bush in Nyanchwa area.

The suspect was arrested after he was busted by a woman while in the act with the 7-year-old girl.

Ms Nyaboke Moraa, the woman who stumbled on the incident, said it happened right outside her gate.

“It has been a tough evening for me, a 7-year-old baby girl was defiled outside my gate. It took the intervention of two more women to ensure that the girl is safe and the suspect arrested. He is currently at Nyanchwa Police Station,” Ms Moraa said.

“So a full grown man has the audacity to take a seven-year-old girl away from home to go rape her in a bush? I am disgusted this evening,” one of the women wrote on Facebook.

The women and a number of activists based in Kisii County have vowed to ensure the minor gets justice.

In Kenya, anyone who commits the offence defiling a child below the age of 18 years or less shall, upon conviction, be sentenced to life imprisonment.

For one to be found guilty, the ingredients of offence are set out in Section 8 of the Constitution as proof of penetration, proof that the complainant is a child (under the age of 18) and proof that the accused was indeed properly identified as the perpetrator.

