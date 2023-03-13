Man in viral alcoblow clip wanted for illegally stocking Sh5m Government drugs

Man in viral alcoblow clip Alex Sadi in trouble with the law, again! PHOTO| COURTESY,

A man who gained internet fame in 2016 for protesting his arrest by traffic officers for drunk driving has now become the subject of a police manhunt after his pharmacy was discovered to be illegally stocked with Sh5 million ($45,000) worth of government drugs.



The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) conducted a raid on Sunday at the Kadunguni Pharmacy in Mtwapa, Mombasa, where they discovered the illicit stash.

The PPB’s head of Crime Investigations and Enforcement Unit, Dennis Otieno, revealed that they had received intelligence about illegal activities at the chemist.

“We have been in Mombasa for the last week for our routine inspections and on Sunday we were within the Mtwapa area. The person is well known and we have been gathering intelligence on him,” he said.

Upon entering the pharmacy, the team headed to the storage area. They found numerous medical items branded Kemsa GoK, including disposable boxes for sharps, disposable bags, ARVs, Fluconazole, Flucoxacillin and Paracetamol tablets all labelled Kemsa GOK.

Mr. Otieno added that the owner of the pharmacy, Mr. Alex Sadi, was reported by witnesses to have stocked the drugs. The team was also informed that Mr. Sadi had already sold Augmentin labelled Kemsa, which the PPB would have impounded had they acted earlier.

The PPB is now collaborating with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers to pursue Mr. Sadi, who fled during the raid.

Mr. Otieno also revealed that investigations are underway to determine whether Mr. Sadi is licensed to operate as a medical practitioner.

“We tried to search him up in our systems but his name did not show up. He is not licensed,” he said.

This is not the first time that Mr. Sadi has made headlines. In 2016, a video of him protesting against alcoblow operations went viral on social media after he was arrested for drunk driving.

