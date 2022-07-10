Man jailed for raining blows on his wife

Joseph Kanairu at the Kibera Law Courts after he admitted to assaulting his wife. PHOTO: Joseph Ndunda

A 40-year-old man has been jailed for six months after he was found guilty of assaulting his wife.

Alternatively, he has been ordered to pay a Sh20,000 fine in exchange for his immediate freedom.

Joseph Kaniaru Marai was handed the penalty by Resident Magistrate Willam Tullen of Kibera law courts after he pleaded guilty to assault charges.

Marai admitted he beat up his wife Teresia Wangari at their rented house in Kangemi, Nairobi.

The court heard that Wangari returned home and had dinner with her husband before he started a quarrel.

He grabbed her from the bed where she had gone to sleep and rained blows on her injuring her left eye and lower jaw. She reported him to the police who arrested him.

Marai pleaded for leniency claiming he has young school going children who are dependent on him.

He said his siblings also depend on him as he has no parents.