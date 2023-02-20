Man jumps off rooftop of posh Kilimani apartments





Police have launched investigations after a man jumped off a rooftop of a building Kilimani area, Nairobi on Saturday evening.

The unidentified man died on the spot after jumping off the 15th floor of the residential building located at Dennis Garden Apartment.

Police said that the man had attempted to jump off but hesitated three times which was captured on security cameras.

The man went to the roof and was alone for almost 10 minutes as he contemplated taking his life before the incident.

Police found a mobile phone in his pocket and took it for analysis.

The deceased did not leave a suicide note.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending identification and autopsy.

In another incident, a woman aged 32 died by suicide over the weekend after jumping off the fourth floor of a residential house in the Mwiki area, Nairobi.

Maria Wambui is said to have had a quarrel with her husband in the house and had threatened to take her own life.

She is said to have walked to the balcony of their house and jumped to the ground floor, where she sustained injuries in the back and died on the spot.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigation.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on the roadside in the Githunguri area, Kiambu County.

The body of Ian Ndungu, 29, was found on the road by pedestrians and had a deep cut in the mouth.

Police said the man might have been killed elsewhere, and the body dumped at the scene.

The body was moved to the pending mortuary autopsy to establish the cause of death as the hunt for the suspected killers went on.

