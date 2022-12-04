Man killed inside grandmother’s house laid to rest





A man who was reportedly shot five times while having tea in his grandmother’s house has been laid to rest in Kabuti village, Kirinyaga County.

Mr Stephen Kariuki, 41, who worked as a matatu attendant in Nairobi was murdered on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

He was shot a few minutes past 1pm while members of his extended family watched in dismay.

Speaking during the burial ceremony, businessman Mithamo Muchiri asked police officers to speed up the investigations and ensure the main suspect in the murder is arrested.

“We have buried Stephen Kariuki at Karuti village. He was shot five times at his grandmother’s house by a lone gunman about a week ago. I have challenged the police to ensure that his killers are brought to book as soon as possible,” he said.

The assailant, who had covered his face using a motorcycle helmet, reportedly walked into the sitting room of the deceased’s grandmother’s house, where he was seated before he retrieved a firearm and shot the deceased thrice in the chest and twice in different parts of the body.

A person near the scene, identified only as Mr. Muturi said the man threatened the rest of the mourners with a firearm before he boarded his motorbike, started the engine, and left.

Nairobi News went out of the way to piece together his last moments after unconfirmed reports indicated that the motorcyclist trailed him from Nairobi to his hometown in Kirinyaga County.

On Tuesday morning, Mr. Kariuki was at a club he runs, which is known as Witness Pub, located at Githurai 44 and he had a few drinks before he left.

Those who last interacted with him said that he looked jovial as usual and that everything seemed to be working well.

“You could not tell that he was about to be killed, he was always very humble and calm as well. We were shocked when we were told that he had been shot dead,” said a lady who interacted with him that morning.

The lady also said she was amongst the mourners who flocked Mr Kariuki’s home in Githurai 44 where he lived to mourn with the family.

