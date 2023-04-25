Man on the run after defiling, killing 9-year-old in Kasarani





Police in Kasarani, Nairobi area have launched a manhunt for a middle-aged man suspected to have defiled a 9-year-old girl before killing her on Monday evening.

Witnesses at the scene told the police that the deceased was last seen entering a building under construction within Kasarani’s Infinity area in the company of a man.

Later the man came from the building looking suspicious and ran away, prompting the residents to visit the building where they found the body.

Detectives visited the scene and found the girl, half-naked, lying with her head covered with bricks.

A witness told police she could identify the man physically. The motive of the incident is yet to be established.

Police are also seeking to establish how the minor left her home and ended up in the company of the suspect.

The body was moved to the City Mortuary awaiting postmortem and identification.

Last month, a teacher based at Mukuru kwa Njenga in Nairobi was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he admitted to defiling a 15-year-old girl in his school.

Fredrick Wawire pleaded guilty in a Makadara court to the defilement charge and was slapped with 20 years’ imprisonment.

According to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Wawire defiled the minor earlier in the month.

“A Makadara court has this afternoon sentenced Fredrick Wawire, to serve 20 years’ imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to the offence of defilement. The accused who is a teacher admitted having defiled the 15-year-old child on diverse dates in March 2023, at Mukuru kwa Njenga,” a statement from the DPP reads.

The DPP said that during the hearing, Wawire in his mitigation had told the court that the girl made advances to him first by sending love letters.

