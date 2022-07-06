Man pleads guilty of defiling two-year-old child in church compound





A 39-year-old man who defiled a two-year-old child after donating Sh100 at a church function in Zimmerman, Nairobi has pleaded guilty to committing the heinous crime.

Erastus Kariuki, pleaded guilty before Milimani Law Courts Senior Principal Magistrate Wandia Nyamu of sexually assaulting the minor aged two years and eleven months.

The accused admitted on July 3, 2022 around 3pm in Zimmerman area within Kasarani sub-county Nairobi County he unlawfully and intentionally defiled the minor. However, the accused blamed an evil spirit for his heinous action.

“As I went out of the worship hall an evil spirit was cast into my mouth. Then all over a sudden I felt an urgent sexual urge. Right ahead I saw a girl then went for her,” the accused told a shocked courtroom.

The prosecutor said it is the screams of the child that caught her mother’s attention. The mother who dashed out of the church and found the accused in the act. Thereafter, members the public and the congregants cornered the accused and beat him senseless.

The accused was rescued by police officers who took him to Kasarani police station while the victim was rushed to Komarock Modern Hospital where she has been admitted for correctional surgery.

Ms Wandia ordered the accused be remanded until July 6,2022 for records and sentencing.

rmunguti@ke.nationmedia.com