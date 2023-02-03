Man pleads guilty to stealing girlfriend’s Bible, pillow and phone





A man who stole a Bible and a pillow, a mat and a mobile phone from his girlfriend before the items were recovered in his house by the police has pleaded guilty to charges of theft and handling stolen property.

Peter Otieno was charged with stealing contrary to section 268 (1) of the penal code as read with section 275 of the penal code. He is accused of stealing the items from Valentine Songore at her house in Obama estate within Njiru sub county in Nairobi on January 30, 2023.

Mr Otieno was also charged with handling stolen property contrary to section 322 (1) (2) of the penal code.

The accused person is accused of dishonestly retaining the items including in the course of stealing them after he was found with the said items at his house within the same estate.

He reportedly went to Ms Songore’s house in midmorning and demanded breakfast. He was served tea but went on to complain. The suspect made a request for sex but the same was turned down.

It is then that an argument ensued between the two with the accused hurling unprintable insults at the complainant and also slapping her prompting her to dash out for safety.

She later returned to the house in the company of a relative. They found that Mr Otieno had left the house and the items in question missing. When he was reached on phone over the missing items, Mr Otieno reportedly insulted the complainant.

Ms Songore reported the matter at Obama Police Station. Two days later, Mr Otieno was arrested after police officers recovered the stolen items in his house.

Mr Otieno admitted the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Mary Njagi of Makadara Law Courts. His case will be mentioned on February 3, 2023 for mitigation and possible sentencing after the stolen items are availed in court as exhibits.

