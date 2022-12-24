Man slapped with 50-year jail term for sealing wife’s genitals with super glue





A Chuka court has sentenced a man to 50 years in jail after he was found guilty of sealing his wife’s genital part with super glue.

The court found James Muriuki, who incidentally also has Kifo (death) as his official name, guilty of assaulting his wife.

Principal Magistrate Njoki Kahara said that the suspect caused grievous harm to his wife.

“The man has been found guilty of committing the offence. He caused grievous harm to the wife,” said the magistrate.

Kifo was arrested by a team of sleuths attached Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on May 21, 2020, after he went into hiding.

He was hiding in the house of James Murogi who was believed to practice witchcraft.

The incident occurred on May 17, 2020. at the couple’s home in Tharaka Nithi where he lured his wife to a nearby river and assaulted her after accusing her of infidelity.

Once at the river, police said, he ordered his wife to strip and threatened to kill her while demanding that she reveal if she had been unfaithful.

“She hesitated and he started beating her while threatening to kill her with a knife,” a police report states.

“At last she removed her clothes and the suspect sprayed pepper, salt and super glue on her private parts while using a knife to push it.”

He also sealed her ears and mouth with superglue and fled.

Also read: Umoja man admits to threatening to stab mother

Nairobi court detains foster mother linked to minor’s murder